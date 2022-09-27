 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Brown — Lisa Michele, 56, of Kelso, died Sept. 24 at Ray Hickey Hospice House, Vancouver. Cascadia Cremation & Burial Services.

Lundberg — Cathie Ellen, 72, of Longview, died Sept. 21. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Lundin Jr. — Robert Ashley, 77, of Woodland, died Sept. 25 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Mays — Michael W., 81, of Longview, died Sept. 23 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery.

Rogers — Joan Thelma, 90, of Longview, died Sept. 24  at Community Home Health & Hospice. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

