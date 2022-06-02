 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Knight — Terasea Lynn, 55, of Longview, died May 25. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Peppers — Linda Mardies, 66, of Vancouver, died May 30 at PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center,  Vancouver. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Romeo — Charles A., 74, of Kelso, died May 31 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel.

Townsend — Warren T., 78, of Kelso, died May 29 at the Ray Hickey Hospice House, Vancouver. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel.

