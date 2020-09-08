 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Buntain - Timothy Mark, 65, of Kalama, Wash., passed away September 4, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funereal Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Hicks - Penny Denise, 62, of Longview, Wash., passed away September 3, 2020 at St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

Woodworth - Bryan Lee, 65, of Castle Rock, Wash., passed away September 3, 2020 at his home. Hubbard Funeral Home

