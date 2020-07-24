Death Notices
Death Notices

Bushby - Ervin Wesley, 84, of Longview, died July 24, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Sottung - Robert Joseph, 63, of Longview, died July 20, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel.

Fringer - Benjamin Lee, 74, of Castle Rock, died July 23, 2020 at St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel

