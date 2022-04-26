 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Bennett — Catherine Ann, 71, of Longview, died April 25 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Ferguson — Lynette R., 63, of Longview, died April 22 at an adult family home in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Lowther — Frederick Roy, 74, of Castle Rock, died April 23. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Martin — Ingrid Alida, 73, of Kelso, died April 21 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Roberts — Richard, 66, of Longview, died April 13. Groulx Family Mortuary.

