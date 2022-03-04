 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Hungar — Lura Anne, 75, of Kelso, died Feb. 27 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Johnson — Gwen Carol, 71, of Castle Rock, died Jan. 21 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four reasons why you should be eating more pistachios

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News