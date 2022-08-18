Death Notices:

Nesmith — Charles C., 93, of Kelso, WA passed away on August 16, 2022 at St. John Medical Center in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Parsons — Theresa, 58, of Castle Rock passed away on August 17, 2022 in Longview, WA. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home

Riley — Jeanne Ilene, 76, of Longview passed away on August 11, 2022 at Community Hospice Care Center in Longview, Washington. Columbia Funeral Service.

Sherman — Helena Jean, 87, of Silver Lake, WA passed away on August 14, 2022 at home in Silver Lake, WA Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery

Vance — Kenneth, 87, of Rainier, Oregon passed away on August 17, 2022 in Longview, Washington. Groulx Family Mortuary

Webster — Robert Elmer, 82, of Longview, WA passed away on August 11, 2022 at Canterbury Inn. Steele Chapel