Clement — Bruce D., 65, of Deer Island, Oregon, died Feb. 23 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Hall — Joyce Nadine Taylor, 88, of Longview, died Feb. 22 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Kubi — Mary Ellen, 85, of Longview, died Feb. 23 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Nuss — Terry Wayne, 71, of Longview, died Feb. 22 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

