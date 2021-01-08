 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Heaton - Robert N., 79, of Kelso, Wash., passed away on January 4, 2021 at PeaceHealth SW Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.

