Death Notices
Death Notices

Bagley - Barbara Ann, 73, of Longview, Wash., died November 6, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Huntington - Paul Albert, 78, of Longview, Wash., died on November 2, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Long - Thomas "Tom" L., 90, passed away on November 3, 2020 in Covington, Wash. Curnow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Starcher - Gloria Jean, 80, of Kelso, Wash., passed away on November 3, 2020 at Southwest Medical. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home.

Steyer - Norman Leo, 96, of Longview, Wash., passed away on November 2, 2020 at Canterbury Gardens. Columbia Funeral Service.

Verage - Germaine Ann, 93, of Longview, Wash., died on November 4, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

