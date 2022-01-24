 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Anderson — Jody L., 60, of Longview, died Jan. 13 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Haseman — Alona Fay, 87, of Tacoma formerly of Longview, died Jan. 20 at St. Joseph Medical Canter,  Tacoma. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

McCoy — Gregory H., 71, of Longview, died Jan. 17 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Neptune Cremation Services.

