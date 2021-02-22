Eastlick - Elsie Maye, 92, of Longview, passed away on February 19, 2021 at home. Columbia Funeral Service. Columbia Funeral Service.

Hendrickson - Pamela Renee, 63, of Longview, died on February 12, 2021 at PeaceHealth SW, Vancouver. Steele Chapel.

Miller - Herbert R.. 91, of Longview, died February 19, 2021 at St. John Medical Center in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Russell - Betty Jean, 73, of Vancouver, passed away on February 15, 2021 at Vancouver Rehab Specialty. Steele Chapel.