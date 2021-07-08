 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Cain — Barbara Anita, 71, of Longview, died July 4, at Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Counts — Lowell Gene, 69, of Kelso, died July 6, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Hampton — Tommy Joe, 76, of Castle Rock, died July 1, at his home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Trujillo — John, 42, of Kelso, died July 3, at his home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

VanBrunt — Harvey, 78. of Kalama, died July 6, at his Home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

