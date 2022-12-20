Death Notices:

Bradbury- Wilbur Carl, 78, formerly of Longview passed away on December 16, 2022 in Yuma, AZ. Sunset Vista Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory in Yuma, AZ

Enbody- Flora Mae, 90, of Longview passed away on December 17, 2022 at St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Gallear- Mark Steven, 64, of Longview passed away on December 16, 2022 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery

McNabb- James A., 66, of Castle Rock passed away on December 18, 2022 in Castle Rock. Hubbard Funeral Home

Starr- Paul Arnold, 74, of Longview passed away on December 08, 2022 at his home in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery