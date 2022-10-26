 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Beselin — Kenneth Edward, 93, of Kalama, died Oct. 22 at home. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Edwards —John Henry, 82, of Kelso, died Oct. 22 at home. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Lucero — Patricia J., 67, of Longivew, died Oct. 19. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

Potter — Stanley Mark, 85, of Castle Rock, died Oct. 19 at home. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

