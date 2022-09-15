 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Death Notices:

McShirley Koenig- Dianna Lee, 70, of Clatskanie, Oregon passed away on September 12, 2022 at Community Hospice Care Center in Longview. Columbia Funeral Service

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable video shows dog reuniting with his family after being lost for almost a year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News