 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ford - Kevin Gene, 59, of Woodland, Wash., passed away September 25, 2020 at his home. Woodland Funeral Home.

Harrison - Joshua David, 39, of Kelso, Wash., passed away September 19, 2020 in Kelso. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Phenix - Norma Kaye, 76, of Longview, Wash., passed away September 25, 2020 at a local adult care facility. Columbia Funeral Service.

Smith - Kenneth, 64, of Longview, Wash., passed away September 28, 2020 at his home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News