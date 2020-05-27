× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hemminger - Donald Harrison, 95 of Castle Rock, died May 25, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home.

Joplin - Betty June, 88, of Longview, died May 24, 2020 at Community Home Health Hospice. Dahl - Mcvicker Funeral Home

Morrell - Jimmie Joseph, 82, of Rainier, died May 25, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Webb - Rodger Lin, 65, of Longview, died May 22, 2020 at his home. Steele Chapel