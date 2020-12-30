DuVall - Steven Douglas, 71, of Silver Lake, Wash., passed away December 23, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Gardner - Betty Jean, 85, of Longview, died December 23, 2020 at St. John Medical Center in Longview. Steele Chapel.

Lonborg - Randy, 73, of Longview, died yesterday December 29, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.