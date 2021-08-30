Chamberlain — Melvin, 99, of Longview, died Aug. 26 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Eaton — Daryl, 78, of Caste Rock, died Aug. 26, in Bellingham. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Holmes — Helen Ardell, 91, of Longview, died Aug. 19 at Community Home Health and Hospice, Longview. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Mast — Keith Roy, Jr., of Kelso, died Aug. 18 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Orr — John, 70, of Kelso, died Aug. 18 in Vancouver. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Williams — Dale, 74, of Kelso, died Aug. 29 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Wiser — Sylvia J., 71, of Longview, died Aug. 27 at Community Home Health and Hospice, Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.