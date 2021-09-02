 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Britton — Tommy O., 70, of Toutle, died Aug. 29 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Elliott — Chun Son, 85, of Castle Rock, died Aug. 28. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Remmem — Barbara Jean, 73, of Longview, died Aug. 31 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Saiz — Jonnie T., 47, of Castle Rock, died Aug. 31 t Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, Vancouver. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

