Death Notices

Johnson — Robert D., 75, of Longview, died April 30 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Perkins — Cynthia Elaine, 60, of Kalama, died May 1 in Longview. Woodland Funeral Home.

Thompson — Barbara Jo, 67, of Longview, died April 27 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

