Alefteras — Robert, 75, of Longview, died Oct. 5. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Farmer — Michael Teddy, 71 of Rainier, died Oct. 2 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service,

Fernandez — Eugenio Enrique, 54, of Longview, died Oct. 1 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Hundeby — Loraine Eleanor, 86, of Longview, died Oct. 2 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Morvee — Sharon Ann, 73 of Longview, died Oct. 3 at The Villager, Castle Rock. Columbia Funeral Service.

Simpson — Scott Gordon, 46, of Monroe Washington, died Oct. 5 at St. Joseph's Medical Center, Tacoma. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Tyson — Janis Rae, 83, of Longview, died Oct. 1 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.

