Death Notices

Duffin II — James LeRoy, 56, of Kelso, died June 10. Steel Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Francis — Sharon Roberta, 85, of Longview, died June 15. Steel Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Jording — Edward John, 83, of Longview, died June 16 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Peterson — Tyler Tristan, 55, of Longview, died Dec. 12, 2021, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Sewell — Earl Eugene, 84, of Kelso, died June 13 at home. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

