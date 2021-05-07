Burgess - Amanda L., 39, of Longview, died May 3, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in Charge of arrangements.

Collins - Terry Lynn, 72, of Kelso, died on May 2, 2021 at his residence. Steele Chapel.

Cuppy - John Brad, 62, of Ryderwood, Wash., passed away on May 2, 2021 at his residence. Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.

LaPierre - John, 69, of Woodland, passed away on May 2, 2021 at his residence. Woodland Funeral Home.

Mason - Howard, 75, of Castle Rock, died May 5, 2021 at his home in Castle Rock. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Regis - Adam, 79, of Kelso, died today May 6, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements

Stehle - Jordan, 89, of Vancouver, died April 30, 2021 at Adult Family Home in Vancouver. Steele Chapel.

Studeny - John Lewis, 49, of Longview, died April 18, 2021at his residence in Longview. Steele Chapel.