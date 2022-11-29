Aberle- William F., 91, of Kelso, passed away on November 20, 2022 at his residence. Steele Chapel

Leister- Shirley, 91, of Castle Rock, passed away on November 24, 2022. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Marek- Wanda Rose, 81, of Longview, passed away on November 26, 2022 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery.

Orvin- Jack R., 78, of Kalama, passed away on November 22, 2022. All County Cremation and Burial Services

Schieber- William James, 77, of Rainier, passed away November 24, 2022 at St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Stetzel- Russell S., Jr., 84, of Saint Helens, Ore., passed away on November 27, 2022 at his home in Saint Helens. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery.

Walker- Janet Marie, 76, of Longview, passed away on November 23, 2022 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Steele Chapel