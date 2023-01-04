Death Notices:
Davis- John Roy, 78, of Vader passed away on December 19, 2022 in Centralia. Steele Chapel
Palm- Lisa G., 62, of Kelso passed away on December 30,2022 at her home in Kelso. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery
Ramshaw- Leon Preece, 84, of Longview, passed away on December 28, 2022 at St.
John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.
Thomas- Donald Eugene, 83, of Longview passed away on December 27, 2022 at home. Steele Chapel
Vrtiska- Timothy Francis, 72, of Longview passed away on January 2, 2023 at Ray Hickey Hospice in Vancouver. Steele Chapel
Wallace- Dennis E., 75, of Longview passed away on December 20, 2022. All County Cremation and Burial Services
Wells- Holly Lynn, 53, of Longview passed away on December 27, 2022 in Kalama.
Columbia Funeral Service.
