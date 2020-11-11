Hansen - James, 73, of Longview, Wash., died November 9, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Kolstad - Margo J., 68, of Rainier, Ore., died November 8, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Maples - Rosemarie A., 75, of Woodland, Wash., died November 6, 2020 at her Home in Woodland, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and crematory in charge of arrangements.

Rea - Loyed, 84, of Longview, Wash., passed away November 6, 2020 in Longview, Wash. Groulx Family Mortuary.

Reynolds Jr. - Johnny E., 79, of Rainier, Ore., died November 7, 2020 at his home in Rainier, Ore. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and crematory in charge of arrangements.

Schlecht - Sandra K., 68, of Longview, Wash., died November 10, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Starkey - Judy, 97, of Longview, Wash., died November 9, 2020 at an adult family home in Longview, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens an Crematory in charge of arrangements.