Death Notices
Death Notices

Babbitt - Warren Frank, 60, of Longview died on January 22, 2021 at St. Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

Crayne - Carol Sue, 69, of Kelso passed away January 24, 2021 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Gipson - Virginia Geraldine, 90, of Castle Rock died on January 21, 2021 at her residence. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

