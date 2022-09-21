 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Death Notices:

Frost — Roger Allen, 68, of Kelso, died Sept. 14 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Herrera — Nieves Vega, 72, of Longview, died Sept. 16 All County Cremation and Burial Services.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These fall treats could go a long way in boosting your immune system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News