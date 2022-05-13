 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Henderson — Ricky C., 54, of Longview, died May 11 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Lauer — JoAnn, 88, of Kelso, died May 11 in Longview. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home.

Owens — Terra Sue, 61, of Ocean Park, died April 22 at  PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center,  Vancouver. Columbia Funeral Service.

White — Melissa Diane, 51 of Longview, died May 12 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

