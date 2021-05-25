 Skip to main content
Enders — Gerald Allen, 73, of Longview, died May 24, 2021, in Longview. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.

Lopez —  Raul Garcia, 45, of Huehuetenango, Guatamala, died May 22, 2021, in Woodland. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Scott —  Patricia Ann, 68, of Richland, Wash., died May 22, 2021, at Woodland Care Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

