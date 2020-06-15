Death Notices
Death Notices

Allen  Leslie "Skip", 64, of Seattle, died May 31 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Bredfield  Angeline Danielle, 45, of Longview, died June 10 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Lindsley  Sarah "Betty" Elizabeth, 89, of Longview died June 11 at home. Steele Chapel

McIver  Raymond L., 60, of Longview, died June 12 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Nelson  Wendy L., 53, of Longview, died June 10 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Petersen  Rose Mary, 66, of Kalama, died June 12 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Rietz  Herbert Carl, 87, of Longview, died June 13 at Canterbury Gardens Memory Care Community. Columbia Funeral Service.

Russel  William, 64, of Kelso, died June 12 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Thomas  Michael W., 52 of Castle Rock, died June 12 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Sells  Margaret "Peggy" Rae, 72, of Longview, died June 6 at home. Steele Chapel.

Uhri  Jerry William, 75, of Castle Rock, died June 8 at Longview Hospice. Hubbard Funeral Home.

