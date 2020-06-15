× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Allen — Leslie "Skip", 64, of Seattle, died May 31 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Bredfield — Angeline Danielle, 45, of Longview, died June 10 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Lindsley — Sarah "Betty" Elizabeth, 89, of Longview died June 11 at home. Steele Chapel

McIver — Raymond L., 60, of Longview, died June 12 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Nelson — Wendy L., 53, of Longview, died June 10 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.