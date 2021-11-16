 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Boyce — Marjorie Joy, 87, of Longview, died Nov. 5 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Cresor — Gerold George, 79 of Silver Lake, died Nov. 12 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

