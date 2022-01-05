 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Heisler — James Ferdnand, 93 of Kelso, died Jan. 1 at Monticello Park. Columbia Funeral Service.

Miller — Michael Wesley, 59, of Longview, died Dec. 26 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Pierce — Verna Rochelle, 87, of Longview, died Dec. 31 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Smith — Scott E., 68, of Kelso, died Jan. 3 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Stoeckicht — Darlene G., 87, of Longview, died Jan. 1 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory. 

