Death Notices

Cicerchi — Janice R., 87, of Deed Island, Oregon, died June 23 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Swift Sr. — David John, 77, of Winlock, died June 24 at a Centralia care facility. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. at a care facility in Centralia.

Taylor — Cynthia R., 66, of Longview, died June 23 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

