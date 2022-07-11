 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Beehler — Steven Allen, 68, of Longview, died July 7 at home. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery.

Carroll — William George, 51, of Sacramento, California, died July 8 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery.

Ellsworth — Laura Leanne, 59, of Longview, died July 7 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Walker — Michelle Suzzane, 57, of Longview, died June 27 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

