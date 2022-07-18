 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Ahrens — Marjorie Anne, 90, of Kelso, died July 13 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Butler — William "Bill" Stanley Jr., 64, of Oak Harbor, Washington, died June 26 at Harborview Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Jacobs — Gloria Jane, 80, of Longview, died July 8. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home.

Johnson — Jeffrey Eugene, 68, of Deer Island, Oregon, died July 12 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Moore — Don O. 87, of Kalama, died July 8 in Vancouver. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home.

Peabody — George William, 87, of Longview, died July 3 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

