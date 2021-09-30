Connick — Joan E., 75, of Silver Lake, died Sept. 25 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Goodvin — Nick, 74, of Longview, died Sept. 26 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Lavey — Troy, 52, of Kelso, died Sept. 26 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Ribera — Barbara, 70, of Kelso, died Sept. 29 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Wend — Ronald L., 87, of Castle Rock, died Sept. 27 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Weatherly — Steven R. 68, of Kelso, died Sept. 29 at Community Home Health and Hospice, Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.