Death Notices

Crozier — Delores D., 83, of Rainier, died Dec. 31 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel

Duling — Bradley "Brad" of Longview, died Dec. 30 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.

Faught — Orville "Dale" of Kelso, died Jan. 4 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.

Hanna — Walter R., 65, of Kelso, died Dec. 31 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel.

Robinson — Brenda Lee, 64, of Longview died Jan. 2 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Smith — Darrell "Smitty," of Kelso, died Jan. 2 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home

