Bueno - Leonardo, 78, of Kelso, died May 5, 2021 at his home in Kelso. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Enriquez - Nancy Jane, 56, of Kelso, died May 3, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Garlock - Larry, 81 of Clatskanie, passed away at home in Clatskanie. Groulx Family Mortuary.

Johns - Robert Edward, 80, of Castle Rock, died May 2, 2021 at his home in Castle Rock. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Kerr - Donald Ray, 88, died on May 4, 2021 at his residence in Longview. Steele Chapel

Parks - Terry Lynn, 72, of Kelso, died on May 2, 2021 at home in Kelso. Steele Chapel.

