Death Notices

Hitchcock — Lowell Dean, 75, of Longview, died Sept. 2 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery.

Kandoll — Robert Eugene, 66, of Kelso, died Sept. 4 at the VA Medical Center, Portland. Dowling Funeral Home.

LaBaum — Betty Ernestine, 89, of Longview, died Sept. 2 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

