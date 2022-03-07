 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Clayton — Roxie A., 81, of Castle Rock, died March 3 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Delmar — Thoenix Andrew Ray, 1 month, died March 2 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Floyd — Peggy Ann, 84, of Toledo, died March 2 at Providence Centralia Hospital, Centralia. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Waggener — Walter Bradley, 58, of Longview, died Feb. 20 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

