Death Notices

Bullis — Roger E., 80, of Columbia City, Oregon, died Dec. 5 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Lehman — Helen M., 83, of Kalama, died Dec. 6 at Community Home Health && Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Marshall — Terry Dana, 78, of Longview, died Dec. 3 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Pritchard — Robert C., 89, of St. Helens, died Dec. 6 at a Kelso adult assisted living facility. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Schaefer — Howard Walter, 91, of Longview, died Dec. 3 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Speakman — Yvonne Marie, 57, of Longview, died Oct. 4 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

