Ashworth — Timothy A., 71, of Kelso, died Jan. 27 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Darvell — Sharon Lee, 80, of Merlin, Oregon, died Jan. 25 at the Ashland Community Hospital. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Davis — Rosetta May, 80, of Longview, died Jan. 27 at a Longview adult care facility. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Iverson — Darlene Carol, 79, of Kelso, died Jan. 27 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Parvi — Beverly Jean, 89, of Castle Rock, died Jan. 29 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Quaife — Howard James, 82, of Castle Rock, died Jan. 28 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Vickers — Linda Lou, 70, of Kelso, died Jan. 27 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

