 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Red Leaf Organic Coffee

Death Notices

  • 0

Dingman — Marian M., 89, of Longview, died Dec.  21 at the Canterbury Inn. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Morehouse — Robert "Bob" Arthur, 64, of Kelso, died Dec. 18 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The future of business travel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News