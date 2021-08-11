 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Baldwin — Dora Lee, 71, of Castle Rock, died July 30. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Findling — Alvin William, 61, of Longview, died Aug. 6 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Ledford — Charles Ralph, 79, of Castle Rock, died Aug. 6. Hubbard Funeral Home.

