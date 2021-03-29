 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Bartlett - John Perry, 77, of Longview, Wash., died on March 23, 2021 at his residence. Steele Chapel.

Dalziel - Janice Anne, 83, of Longview, Wash., died on March 25, 2021 at her residence. Steele Chapel.

Hood - Betty Ann, 78, of Longview, Wash., passed away March 28, 2021 at St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Marks - James Edward, 82, of Kelso, Wash., died on March 28, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel

Porter - Anne, 87, of Castle Rock, Wash., died on March 23, 2021 at her residence. Steele Chapel.

Smith - Evelyn Jean, 87, of Longview, Wash., died on March 24, 2021 at her residence. Steele Chapel.

