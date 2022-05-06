 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Hinkle — Harry Martin, 78, of Kelso, died March 28 at the Hospice Care Center Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Wilson — Betty Joyce, 93, of Kelso, died May 4 at the Rose Hill Adult Home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to find a part-time job once you have retired

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News