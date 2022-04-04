 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Jenson — Jaushua Chester Ryan, 28, of Castle Rock, died March 30 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Larsen — Janie, 70, of Castle Rock, died March 31 in Castle Rock. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.

Smart — Janet Rosemarie, 84 of Longview, died April 1 at Frontier Rehabilitation, Longview. Columbia Funeral Service.

Wornick — Gary J., 47, of Longview, died April 1 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Obituaries Newsletter

